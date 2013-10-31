TORONTO Oct 31 Cogeco Cable Inc
reported a 4 percent drop in fourth-quarter profit after costs
to integrate two recent acquisitions and the loss of cable and
telephone customers.
The Montreal-based company, the primary unit of media and
telecommunications company Cogeco Inc, said late
Wednesday its profit fell to C$43.9 million in the quarter, or
90 Canadian cents a share, from C$45.7 million, or 93 Canadian
cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue jumped almost 45 percent to C$470.4 million.
Analysts, on average, expected Cogeco Cable to earn C$1.02 a
share on revenue of C$471.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cogeco offers cable television and Internet and phone
services mostly in rural Ontario and Quebec, and competes with
bigger rivals BCE Inc and Quebecor Inc.
The Canadian government served notice this month that cable
and satellite TV distributors will have to make it easier for
customers to buy smaller bundles of channels, which could put
pressure on Cogeco.
It bought U.S. cable company Atlantic Broadband and Peer 1
data centers earlier this year, and said both units performed in
line with expectations.
The Atlantic Broadband subsidiary gives Cogeco operations in
western Pennsylvania, South Florida, Maryland, Delaware and
South Carolina.
The company lost more than 10,000 cable TV customers in
Canada and another 3,600 in the United States, while more than
1,600 Canadian telephone customers and 500 U.S. customers also
canceled their service in the quarter.
"While cable subscriber results are a concern, investors
should not ignore strong (free cash flow) generation and
enticing valuation," Canaccord Genuity analyst Dvai Ghose wrote
in a note to clients.
Cogeco said free cash flow jumped to C$53.6 million from
C$2.6 million.
Ghose said the company has the lowest enterprise valuation
to earnings multiple and highest cash flow yield of any cable
and telecom company in Canada.