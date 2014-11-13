* FMC pushes into care coordination with takeover
* Aims to have $5 bln care coordination by 2020
* Cogent to be folded into FMC's Sound Inpatient Physicians
(Adds background on care coordination, financial details)
FRANKFURT, Nov 13 Germany's Fresenius Medical
Care said it agreed to take over Cogent Healthcare, a
U.S. provider of specialist physicians to hospitals, as part of
its drive to offer additional services linked to its core
business of kidney dialysis.
The takeover of Cogent, with $250 million in expected 2015
sales, will be carried out by Sound Inpatient Physicians, in
which FMC earlier this year took a majority stake.
FMC, which did not disclose financial terms, aims to build a
$5 billion care-coordination business by 2020 to offer a wider
range of care for the chronically ill as part of an initiative
to almost double group sales to $28 billion by then.
Medical insurers in the United States are gradually moving
toward a system of lump-sum payments for taking care of dialysis
patients rather than reimbursing individual drugs and services,
which FMC believes requires it to broaden its offering.
Insurers hope that the system, called care coordination or
disease management, will encourage healthcare providers to work
more diligently towards preventing medical complications and
increase patients' compliance with treatment regimens.
For Sound Inpatient with $500 million in annual revenue, FMC
paid more than 1.5 times expected sales, taking a majority stake
which a person familiar with the matter at the time said was
above 80 percent, for a purchase price of $600 million.
That sales multiple, if applied to the Cogent purchase,
would suggest a purchase price of more than $375 million.
The German group expects the Cogent deal to improve group
earnings within 18-24 months after closing, taking into account
transaction and integration costs as well as synergies.
The transaction will be financed through available cash and
is expected to be closed by year-end.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan and
Thomas Atkins)