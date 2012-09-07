Sept 7 Carlyle Group will buy power plant developer Cogentrix Energy LLC from Goldman Sachs Group Inc , the latest in a string of deals by the private equity firm since the break-up of its energy investment venture with Riverstone Holdings LLC.

Terms of the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, were not disclosed.

Carlyle, the world's No. 2 alternative asset manager, has been exploring a new initiative for energy investments and using its other funds to invest in the sector after it ended its energy funds joint venture with Riverstone Holdings LLC.

The acquisition of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Cogentrix by Carlyle's infrastructure fund is the second in the energy sector in as many months by the PE firm.

The deal will give Carlyle access to five conventional and renewable power plants and a development pipeline with over 550 Megawatts (MW) of operational capacity.

Carlyle will use Cogentrix team's expertise for future investment in the power sector and to acquire and develop conventional and renewable power projects across the United States, Carlyle Chairman Daniel D'Aniello said in a statement.

Cogentrix, started in 1983, has developed electric power generating and co-generating facilities throughout the United States with a combined generating capability of over 5,000 MW of electric power.

Goldman Sachs, which bought Cogentrix in 2003 for $115 million and assumed $2.3 billion in debt, will retain a minority stake in one of the power plants.

Vinson & Elkins served as legal adviser to Carlyle on the transaction.

Carlyle struck a deal, in July, with Sunoco Inc to save and expand the largest U.S. East Coast refinery based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to capitalize on the nation's shale boom. [ID: nL2E8I20OS]

Through its previous joint venture with Riverstone, Carlyle had invested in companies including pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc, offshore oil explorer Cobalt International Energy Inc and shipper Seabulk International Inc .