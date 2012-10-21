* Chinese demand for deluxe cognac cheers Remy
* Taste for limited-edition cognacs leads to waiting list
* New varieties compete for young up-and-coming Chinese
By Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis
COGNAC, France, Oct 21 So fine are the hand-made
crystal decanters used for Remy Martin's 2,500-euro Louis XIII
cognac that workers don silk gloves to fill them with the
caramel-coloured liquor, to avoid leaving scratches or smudgy
fingerprints.
It is the finishing touch for a deluxe elixir made from a
blend of 1,200 kinds of "eau de vie" brandy aged for decades in
century-old oak casks cloaked in a black fungus that feeds on
the "angels' share" of alcohol evaporating through the wood.
As overall cognac sales have recovered from the 2008/09
downturn, discerning Chinese looking for an aspirational tipple
are causing a surge in shipments of Louis XIII and other deluxe
spirits.
The trend is good news for Remy Martin, which is much more
focused than its rivals on high-end brands, and suggests that a
slowdown in China's overall economic growth rate may not dampen
the country's appetite for some luxury goods, even if some
sectors have sounded warnings.
"The very high end is doing very well and is growing in Asia
and all our markets. There is a very strong appetite in Asia for
recognised quality," Remy Martin Chief Executive Patrick Piana
told Reuters in an interview.
Robust demand for pricey brandies is encouraging parent
group Remy Cointreau despite a sharp slowdown in sales
growth in the last three months as Asian wholesalers use up
stocks built up earlier in the year.
High-end brands were the fastest-growing category of cognac
sold in 2011 in volume terms, growing 18.2 percent for XO, or
"Extra Old", blends where the youngest eau de vie in the mix has
been aged for at least six years.
Rising deluxe sales led to a 16.9 percent jump in the retail
value of global cognac shipments in 2011 to $8.5 billion, as
volumes rose a lesser 6.5 percent to 12.2 million 9-bottle
cases, according to International Wine and Spirits Research.
Analysts are asking whether Asian demand for luxury goods
overall will stay strong. But high-end spirits are a bright
spot, with wealthy Chinese more likely to postpone big ticket
items like a new Jaguar than cut back on the fancy drinks.
"Remy Cointreau has strong organic growth prospects stemming
from demand for deluxe cognac in China," said Trevor Stirling,
an analyst with research firm Bernstein.
Among the four houses making 97 percent of the cognac France
exports each year, Remy Martin has the most premium brands,
focused mainly on VSOP and above. The youngest eau de vie in the
"Very Superior Old Pale" blend is aged at least four years.
Piana predicted that robust Asian demand would tempt cognac
houses to step up new product offerings in the high-end market,
which offers tempting profit margins.
"Competition will intensify. I want that to happen because a
competitive market is a dynamic market," he said.
The United States is the biggest cognac market by volume but
is led by the least expensive VS, or "Very Special", grade where
brandy is aged for as little as two years.
China's preference for older qualities from VSOP upwards has
made it the top market for high-end cognacs, worth around $3
billion in 2011. Cognac shipments to China rose by 21.7 percent
in volume last year but their retail value jumped 34 percent.
VORACIOUS FUNGUS
For China's up-and-coming millionaires, much of the appeal
of a rare cognac like Louis XIII, first created in 1874, lies in
its complex, almost ritualistic production process.
Remy Martin claims to use the highest-quality grapes grown
in the Grande Champagne cognac territory in western France and
the youngest eau de vie in the mix is at least 40 years old.
The spirit is aged in specially crafted century-old casks
known as "tierçons" made from oak from the forests of the
surrounding Limousin region. The voracious black fungus that
creeps over the barrels, walls and many nearby buildings feeding
off the wafting cognac vapour only adds to the mystique.
The number of buyers of Louis XIII, which sells for an
average price of 2,500 euros a bottle, is a closely guarded
secret, as are the levels of Remy's eau de vie stocks.
Those wanting to purchase limited-edition aged cognacs, like
the three-litre Jeroboam variety, form waiting lists just like
fashionistas do for some designer handbags.
Asia accounts for 60 percent of sales at Remy Martin and its
top market is China, where it commands the No. 3 spot in volume
terms behind Hennessy, owned by LVMH and Diageo
, and Martell, owned by Pernod Ricard.
Chinese businessmen out on the town often mix VSOP with
soda, fruit juice or green tea. As they climb the social ladder,
they move to XO categories which tend to be drunk during formal
dinners and given as gifts for the Chinese New Year.
While the Louis XIII brand is a leader for now in the luxury
sector, and has a tight network of dedicated retailers and
promotion partners, it faces competition from Richard Hennessy
and L'Or de Jean Martell, which are priced around the same
level.
To try and stay on top of the growing thirst for prestige
products Remy has launched a China-exclusive XO product called
Centaure aimed at young, cosmopolitan consumers.
It has also introduced Club de Remy Martin, priced 30
percent above its VSOP, and 1898 Creation Fine Champagne, priced
at three times more than its XO, already around 120-160 euros.