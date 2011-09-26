LONDON, Sept 26 Key investors of Cognetas have
rejected a proposal by Charterhouse Capital Partners
to take over a portfolio of seven companies, the Financial Times
reported on Monday.
Patrick Eisenchteter, managing partner of Cognetas, told the
newspaper in an interview that the investor advisory board,
which is made up of eight key investors, had assessed a
third-party offer and rejected it.
The UK private equity group had proposed buying out the
Cognetas portfolio at a 20 percent discount. The portfolio was
set up in 2005 with 1.25 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in
investor commitments, according to the FT.
The portfolio includes Morrison Utility Services, a UK
infrastructure maintenance provider for utility groups; Tokheim,
a French maker of fuel dispensing equipment; and Arcaplanet, an
Italian pet food retailer.
This year, Cognetas sold three of its four remaining German
portfolio companies. Those sold were Oase, a maker of equipment
for garden ponds; Commarco, an advertising agency; and KSM
Castings, a car parts supplier.
The rejection came as investors were told last week about
management's plan to reorganise Cognetas by winding down the
London office by the end of the year and maximising the value of
the remaining portfolio, according to the article.
($1 = 0.740 euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Matt Driskill)