By Simon Meads

LONDON, Sept 23 Private equity firms hoping to pick up the entire portfolio of embattled rival Cognetas for a cut-down price are being knocked back by the firm's investors, resistant to losing money in a fire sale of assets.

Key investors in the private equity firm that spun out of listed firm Electra in 2005 received an approach from rival group Charterhouse a couple of months ago, people familiar with the situation said.

More recently the firm has attracted the attention of Vision Capital, a private equity group that specialises in buying portfolios of companies, some of those people added.

Cognetas stands out as one of the largest private equity victims of the credit crisis, having lost control of five of its portfolio companies, including Tiger Tiger bar group Novus Leisure, and seeing its head Nigel McConnell leave in a row over strategy earlier this year.

Its woes echo those of Candover , which started winding up operations last year, and demonstrate how tough it can be for one private equity firm to buy out a rival and how unlikely they are to disappear overnight.

Despite seeing the value of their investments in Cognetas's 1.25 billion euro ($1,7 billion) second fund cut in half, investors are backing new managing partner Patrick Eisenchteter and the remaining Cognetas team.

Cognetas said on Friday that its board of investors had rejected a third party offer to take over the fund, which counts food ingredients business DIANA and petrol pump maker Tokheim among its seven remaining investments.

By doing so, investors hope to get more money back by selling off companies over time than by dumping the whole portfolio at a discount to current asset value.

As of end-June, Cognetas's second fund was valued at about 50 percent of invested capital, giving the seven remaining investments an equity value of about 525 million euros, two people familiar with the situation said.

"I wouldn't put more money in, but I'm very comfortable (and) I am supportive of the team. I think we will get value out," said one investor in the fund, who was not party to the decision of the investor board.

DISPOSALS

Cognetas has already started the process of realising its remaining portfolio companies. It has agreed the sale of three German companies this year, deals which helped return investors about two times their investment in the first fund.

It has also kicked off the sale of Tokheim and has called in Rothschild to look at options for infrastructure services group Morrison Utility Services, its last remaining British portfolio company, people familiar with those processes said.

Its plan, presented to investors in Paris on Thursday, will see the firm retrench to its Paris and Milan offices. It has already closed down its Frankfurt office and intends to shut down its London base by the end of the year.

The firm is currently negotiating changes in incentive structure with investors, which could see targets changed to give partners a chance to earn bonuses, some of the people said.

Listed buyout firm Candover was one of the first victims of the credit crunch when it failed to raise a new fund and was asked by investors to dispose of its investments over time -- a process known as "run-off".

Canada's Alberta Investment Management Corporation had been talking to Candover about taking over the whole portfolio and rival private equity firms had also been eyeing the portfolio.

"It's been looked at before but it hasn't been done yet. One firm buying another is very difficult and there's not a lot of upside for the investor," said a person familiar with both situations.

Cognetas declined to comment on possible disposals and approaches for the fund. Charterhouse and Vision Capital were unavailable for comment. ($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Editing by David Cowell)