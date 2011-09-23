* Cognetas portfolio targeted by Charterhouse, Vision
Capital -sources
* Investors reject approach for whole of 1.25 bln euro fund
II
* Investors support new managing partner, strategy
By Simon Meads
LONDON, Sept 23 Private equity firms hoping to
pick up the entire portfolio of embattled rival Cognetas for a
cut-down price are being knocked back by the firm's investors,
resistant to losing money in a fire sale of assets.
Key investors in the private equity firm that spun out of
listed firm Electra in 2005 received an approach from rival
group Charterhouse a couple of months ago, people
familiar with the situation said.
More recently the firm has attracted the attention of Vision
Capital, a private equity group that specialises in buying
portfolios of companies, some of those people added.
Cognetas stands out as one of the largest private equity
victims of the credit crisis, having lost control of five of its
portfolio companies, including Tiger Tiger bar group Novus
Leisure, and seeing its head Nigel McConnell leave in a row over
strategy earlier this year.
Its woes echo those of Candover , which started
winding up operations last year, and demonstrate how tough it
can be for one private equity firm to buy out a rival and how
unlikely they are to disappear overnight.
Despite seeing the value of their investments in Cognetas's
1.25 billion euro ($1,7 billion) second fund cut in half,
investors are backing new managing partner Patrick Eisenchteter
and the remaining Cognetas team.
Cognetas said on Friday that its board of investors had
rejected a third party offer to take over the fund, which counts
food ingredients business DIANA and petrol pump maker Tokheim
among its seven remaining investments.
By doing so, investors hope to get more money back by
selling off companies over time than by dumping the whole
portfolio at a discount to current asset value.
As of end-June, Cognetas's second fund was valued at about
50 percent of invested capital, giving the seven remaining
investments an equity value of about 525 million euros, two
people familiar with the situation said.
"I wouldn't put more money in, but I'm very comfortable
(and) I am supportive of the team. I think we will get value
out," said one investor in the fund, who was not party to the
decision of the investor board.
DISPOSALS
Cognetas has already started the process of realising its
remaining portfolio companies. It has agreed the sale of three
German companies this year, deals which helped return investors
about two times their investment in the first fund.
It has also kicked off the sale of Tokheim and has called in
Rothschild to look at options for infrastructure services group
Morrison Utility Services, its last remaining British portfolio
company, people familiar with those processes said.
Its plan, presented to investors in Paris on Thursday, will
see the firm retrench to its Paris and Milan offices. It has
already closed down its Frankfurt office and intends to shut
down its London base by the end of the year.
The firm is currently negotiating changes in incentive
structure with investors, which could see targets changed to
give partners a chance to earn bonuses, some of the people said.
Listed buyout firm Candover was one of the first victims of
the credit crunch when it failed to raise a new fund and was
asked by investors to dispose of its investments over time -- a
process known as "run-off".
Canada's Alberta Investment Management Corporation had been
talking to Candover about taking over the whole portfolio and
rival private equity firms had also been eyeing the portfolio.
"It's been looked at before but it hasn't been done yet. One
firm buying another is very difficult and there's not a lot of
upside for the investor," said a person familiar with both
situations.
Cognetas declined to comment on possible disposals and
approaches for the fund. Charterhouse and Vision Capital were
unavailable for comment.
($1 = 0.743 Euros)
(Editing by David Cowell)