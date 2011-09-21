BRIEF-State Street Corp reports a 6.81 pct passive stake in Polaris Industries
* State Street Corp reports a 6.81 percent passive stake in polaris industries inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k4GuQM) Further company coverage:
Sept 21 A European financial investor has made a proposal to buy out the portfolio of companies in a fund of private equity group Cognetas, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper cited people close to the situation as saying the unnamed European financial investor sent a letter to Cognetas' key investors offering to buy the entire portfolio.
The institution would allow existing investors in Cognetas' fund to reinvest in the portfolio in a new vehicle as part of its approach, which was described as friendly in the article.
The group's current portfolio includes Morrison Utility Services, a UK infrastructure maintenance provider for utility groups; Tokheim, a French maker of fuel dispensing equipment; and Arcaplanet, an Italian pet food retailer.
This year, it has sold three of its four remaining German portfolio companies -- Oase, a maker of equipment for garden ponds, Commarco, an advertising agency, and KSM Castings, a car parts supplier. [ID:nL6E7I70II] [ID:E70N1YE] (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Gil Shwed, CEO of Check Point Software, reports 17.8 percent passive stake in Check Point Software Technologies as of DEC 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lrOMEC) Further company coverage:
* Index Venture Associates III Ltd reports a 5.42 percent passive stake in Egalet Corp as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kIGt78) Further company coverage: