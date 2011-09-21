Sept 21 A European financial investor has made a proposal to buy out the portfolio of companies in a fund of private equity group Cognetas, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper cited people close to the situation as saying the unnamed European financial investor sent a letter to Cognetas' key investors offering to buy the entire portfolio.

The institution would allow existing investors in Cognetas' fund to reinvest in the portfolio in a new vehicle as part of its approach, which was described as friendly in the article.

The group's current portfolio includes Morrison Utility Services, a UK infrastructure maintenance provider for utility groups; Tokheim, a French maker of fuel dispensing equipment; and Arcaplanet, an Italian pet food retailer.

This year, it has sold three of its four remaining German portfolio companies -- Oase, a maker of equipment for garden ponds, Commarco, an advertising agency, and KSM Castings, a car parts supplier. [ID:nL6E7I70II] [ID:E70N1YE] (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)