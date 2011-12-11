LONDON Dec 11 European private equity
firm Cognetas has pulled the sale process for French petrol
station equipment provider Tokheim THEIM.UL, the Financial
Times reported on Sunday.
The newspaper cites people close to the process as saying
private equity firms Bain Capital and Blackstone (BX.N) are
still believed to be among those in talks over a possible sale,
but the process could now slip into next year.
First Reserve, PAI Partners and Rhone Capital have all
offered less than 400 million euros for the French business as
the size and costs of the available debt packages restricted
their capability to bid a higher price.
Cognetas has now decided to keep Tokheim for another few
years, refinance it eventually and look for opportunities for
add-on acquisitions, according to the story published on the
FT's Website.
The parties involved were unavailable for immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Gunna Dickson)