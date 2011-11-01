* Q3 EPS $0.42 vs est $0.37

* Q3 rev $80 in line with est

* Sees Q4 rev $80-$83 mln vs est $85.39 mln

* Shares down 7 pct after the bell

Nov 1 Cognex Corp , a maker of vision sensors, posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates, but forecast fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' expectations as it sees sales to semiconductor and electronics industries declining.

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of $80-$83 million. Analysts on an average are looking for revenue of $85.39 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the third quarter, net income fell to $18.03 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with $18.14 million, or 45 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $80 million.

Analysts on an average had expected third-quarter earnings of 37 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $80 million.

Shares of the Natick, Massachusetts-based company fell over 7 percent to $30.52 in extended trade. They closed at $32.91 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)