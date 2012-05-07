May 7 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp posted a higher quarterly profit helped by strong growth at its North American business.

Net income rose to $243.7 million, or 79 cents per share, from $208.3 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $1.71 billion. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)