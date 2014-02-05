UPDATE 2-Sears warns of 'going concern' doubts
* Sale of Craftsman brand to help satisfy capital needs this year
Feb 5 IT services firm Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported higher quarterly revenue, helped by a 22 percent rise in revenue from its financial services business.
Cognizant's net income rose to $324.3 million, or $1.06 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $278.8 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 21 percent to $2.36 billion.
* Sale of Craftsman brand to help satisfy capital needs this year
AMSTERDAM, March 22 Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel rejected on Wednesday a second takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries saying the offer was too low and too risky.
* Therapix Biosciences Ltd. announces pricing of U.S. Initial public offering and NASDAQ listing