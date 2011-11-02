(Adds conference call details, analysts' comments)
* Sees Q4 rev at least $1.66 bln
* Sees adj Q4 EPS $0.82
* Q3 rev up $1.60 bln, up 32 pct
* Q3 EPS $0.73 vs $0.66, a year ago
* Shares fall as much as 4 pct
By Supantha Mukherjee
Nov 2 U.S.-based Cognizant Technology Solutions
Corp forecast financial results ahead of Wall Street
targets but failed to satisfy growth-hungry investors accustomed
to seeing the company outperform peers in India's showcase
software and services sector.
Cognizant has topped market expectations for over two years
and continued its run with an 11 percent jump in third-quarter
profit driven by growth across all its business units.
Its fourth quarter earnings-per-share outlook was 7 cents
higher analysts' predictions -- but none of this impressed
investors, who sent the stock down as much as 4 percent on
Wednesday.
"Cognizant kind of gave a muted guidance for the next
quarter. I was expecting more from Cognizant," said Swami
Shanmugasundaram, an analyst with Morningstar.
Discretionary development spending by clients has been
spurring growth at Cognizant, while many of its biggest rivals
in India's IT sector have raised concerns over economic
uncertainties.
Last month, India's top software exporter Tata Consultancy
Services posted a slightly lower-than-expected
quarterly net profit and flagged concerns over its ability to
hike prices due to the global economic uncertainty.
Infosys , India's No.2 software services exporter,
posted a 9.7-percent rise in quarterly profit and cut its sales
outlook by less than expected, while Wipro trumped
estimates with its second-quarter profit.
MUTED GROWTH?
Cognizant projected fourth-quarter revenue of at least $1.66
billion, above analysts' forecasts for $1.65 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The revenue outlook tranlates to at least a 27 percent jump
from last year and a 3.7 percent rise from July-September.
BB&T Capital Markets analyst George Price said Cognizant's
stock has the highest valuation in its group, with higher
expectations than just 3-4 percent sequential growth.
Will Cognizant be able to maintain their pace of growth into
2012?
"We're engaging with clients as they go through their annual
budgeting cycles," Cognizant Chief Executive Francisco D'Souza
said.
"While it's still early in that process our view is that
clients' 2012 and IT and operations budget will remain somewhat
flat with perhaps a slight upward bias."
Cognizant has traditionally worked with lower margins than
its rivals Infosys, TCS and Wipro to gain
market share.
For the fourth quarter, Cognizant targets adjusted operating
margin 19-20 percent range, lower than its peers' margins in the
high twenties.
"Their low margin strategy has worked for them," Kaufman
Bros analyst Sachin Jain said.
"That's the reason even during the economic downturn in
2008-2009 they were ahead of peers in investing and so when the
markets came back they were in better position to capitalize on
it."
Cognizant added 10,000 employees during the quarter and had
a staff of 1,22,000 at the end of September.
The company's July-September profit rose to $227.1 million,
or 73 cents a share, from $203.7 million, or 66 cents per share,
a year ago. Excluding items, it earned 80 cents a share, while
revenue rose 31.6 percent to $1.60 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 71 cents a
share, on revenue of $1.58 billion.
Shares of the company were trading down 1 percent at $70.19
in Wednesday afternoon trading on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)