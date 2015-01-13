BRIEF-Mentor Graphics, Siemens Industry receive merger control clearance in China
* Mentor Graphics - On March 28, co and Siemens industry received merger control clearance from ministry of commerce of People's Republic of China
NEW YORK Jan 13 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and the healthcare IT services provider it recently acquired have been sued by a unit of competitor Syntel Inc for allegedly interfering with a contract and misappropriating confidential information.
In a lawsuit filed Monday, Syntel Sterling Best Shores Mauritius Limited sought $3.4 million from the IT provider, TriZetto, and $6.1 billion in punitive damages based on Cognizant's net worth.
The lawsuit followed Cognizant's acquisition last year of TriZetto for $2.7 billion from London-based private equity firm Apax Partners LLP. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
* Mentor Graphics - On March 28, co and Siemens industry received merger control clearance from ministry of commerce of People's Republic of China
* Westinghouse secures $800 mln in debtor-in-possession financing