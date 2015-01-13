NEW YORK Jan 13 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and the healthcare IT services provider it recently acquired have been sued by a unit of competitor Syntel Inc for allegedly interfering with a contract and misappropriating confidential information.

In a lawsuit filed Monday, Syntel Sterling Best Shores Mauritius Limited sought $3.4 million from the IT provider, TriZetto, and $6.1 billion in punitive damages based on Cognizant's net worth.

The lawsuit followed Cognizant's acquisition last year of TriZetto for $2.7 billion from London-based private equity firm Apax Partners LLP. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)