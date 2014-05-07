BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Technology services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp posted a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its customers in North America and Europe raised their IT spending.
The company's net income rose to $348.9 million, or 57 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $284.2 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, Cognizant earned 62 cents per share.
Revenue rose to $2.42 billion from $2.02 billion. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.