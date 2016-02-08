BRIEF-Kangde Xin Composite Material in deal with Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials Korea
Feb 8 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 17.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher-spending healthcare and financial sector clients in North America.
The company's net income rose to $423.4 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $362.9 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $3.23 billion from $2.74 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
AMSTERDAM, April 12 Airbus hopes to get "significant" financial help from European governments to ease renewed problems with its A400M military transport aircraft, Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday.