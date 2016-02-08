Feb 8 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported a 17.9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, boosted by higher-spending healthcare and financial sector clients in North America.

The company's net income rose to $423.4 million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $362.9 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.23 billion from $2.74 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)