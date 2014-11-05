(Adds details, CFO's comment; updates shares)
* 4th-qtr revenue forecast $2.61-$2.64 bln vs est. $2.58 bln
* Third-qtr revenue $2.58 bln vs est. $2.57 bln
* Shares rise as much as 7.8 pct
By Anya George Tharakan and Subrat Patnaik
Nov 5 IT services provider Cognizant Technology
Solutions Corp forecast current-quarter revenue above
analysts' estimates due to higher spending by financial services
and healthcare clients.
Shares of the company, which also reported
higher-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, rose as much
as 7.8 percent on Wednesday.
Chief Financial Officer Karen McLoughlin told Reuters that
spending by clients in pharmaceutical and life sciences
industries was recovering after several quarters of slow growth.
The company's healthcare clients include insurers, hospitals
and some state-run exchanges set up under the U.S. Affordable
Care Act, also known as Obamacare.
Growth in the business, which accounts for about 25 percent
of total revenue, slowed significantly to 9.2 percent in the
third quarter from 24 percent a year earlier and 19 percent in
the second quarter.
The year-earlier quarter reflected high demand for the
company's services from U.S. healthcare exchanges to handle
initial enrollments for Obamacare.
Cognizant said in September that it was acquiring healthcare
IT services provider TriZetto Corp for $2.7 billion, its biggest
deal ever, to boost its healthcare business.
Cognizant forecast on Wednesday revenue of $2.61
billion-$2.64 billion for the fourth quarter.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.58 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The overall demand environment remains strong," Cognizant
President Gordon Coburn said on a conference call.
The company's net income rose to $355.6 million, or 58 cents
per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $319.6
million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier, due to higher
spending by North American and European clients.
North America accounts for about three-quarters of the
company's total revenue, while Europe makes up for about 18
percent.
Total revenue rose about 12 percent to $2.58 billion, above
the average analyst estimate of $2.57 billion.
Rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a
lower-than expected quarterly profit last month, while Infosys
Ltd's quarterly profit beat the average analyst
estimate.
Cognizant's shares were up 7.8 percent at $52.28 in
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq.
