* Sees 2015 revenue up at least 19 pct vs 16 pct in 2014
* Q4 revenue rises a higher-than-expected 16.4 pct
* Company's core healthcare business getting better-analyst
* Company's CFO sees significant opportunities in healthcare
space
* Shares rise 7 pct to record high
(Updates shares to new record high)
By Abhirup Roy
Feb 4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's
fourth-quarter revenue rose more than expected and the
IT services provider forecast a pick up in annual revenue growth
as healthcare and financial services clients in North America
boost spending.
The company shares rose as much as 7 percent to a record
high of $58.94 on Wednesday.
Like its Indian rivals Tata Consultancy Services,
and Infosys Ltd, Cognizant also gets the largest chunk
of its revenue from financial services clients.
But the company's healthcare business, which accounts for
about a quarter of revenue, was the fastest growing in the year
ended December.
After slowing in the third quarter, growth in the business
picked up in the fourth quarter, helping assuage concerns about
spending by clients such as insurers, hospitals and state-run
exchanges set up under the U.S. Affordable Care Act, or
Obamacare.
That helped the company's total revenue rise a
better-than-expected 16.4 percent to $2.74 billion in the
quarter.
Robert W. Baird & Co analyst David Koning said organic
constant currency revenue growth was about 14 percent, the
company's strongest acceleration in over four years.
"The core business in healthcare seems to be getting better
again and we heard competitors also say financial services and
healthcare are doing quite well," Koning said. "So, I think
that's what's setting up a really nice growth pattern."
Cognizant, which gets nearly 80 percent of revenue from
North America but has most of its employees in India, forecast
2015 revenue growth of at least 19 percent.
That was higher than the 16.1 percent achieved in 2014, the
lowest in the Teaneck, New Jersey-based company's 20-year
history.
"We think there are significant opportunities in the
healthcare space in the next several years, particularly here in
the United States with the continued implementation of the
Affordable Care Act," Chief Financial Officer Karen McLoughlin
told Reuters.
Revenue in Cognizant's healthcare business grew 26 percent
in the fourth quarter, boosted by the $2.7 billion acquisition
of TriZetto Corp in the quarter.
Excluding TriZetto, the company's biggest deal ever,
healthcare revenue grew 15.2 percent, which was still the
highest among its major businesses.
Profit rose 11.9 percent to $362.9 million, or 59 cents per
share. Excluding items, the company earned 67 cents per share,
beating analysts estimates of 65 cents per share.
Through Tuesday, Cognizant's stock had risen 10 percent
since Aug. 6 when the company warned of slowing revenue growth.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)