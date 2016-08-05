Aug 5 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's quarterly revenue rose 9.2 percent, driven by strong demand for its cloud services from healthcare and finance clients.

However, the company's net income fell to $252.4 million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $420.1 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue jumped to $3.37 billion from $3.09 billion.

