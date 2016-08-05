BRIEF-Blumetric announces positive results for fiscal 2016
* In Q4, company posted a small loss of $0.1 million on revenue of $7.3 million
Aug 5 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp's quarterly revenue rose 9.2 percent, driven by strong demand for its cloud services from healthcare and finance clients.
However, the company's net income fell to $252.4 million, or 41 cents per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $420.1 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue jumped to $3.37 billion from $3.09 billion.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Dusolo Fertilizers Inc - Will be late in filing its audited financial statements for year ended September 30, 2016 and certain related filings
