Nov 7 IT services provider Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported an 8.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for its cloud services.

The company's total revenue rose to $3.45 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $3.19 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $444.4 million, or 73 cents per share, from $397.2 million, or 65 cents per share. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)