* Seven-year deal expands business process services contract
* Cognizant to acquire ING facility
* ING U.S. to transfer 1,000 employees to Cognizant
June 14 Information technology services provider
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp said it entered
into a $330 million deal with the U.S. unit of Dutch insurer ING
Groep NV to expand the business process management
contract between the two companies.
Under the deal, Cognizant will purchase ING's facility in
North Dakota and sub-lease some of the insurer's offices in
Iowa. More than 1,000 ING U.S. employees will be transferred to
Cognizant under the seven-year deal.
The new center will be an integral part of Cognizant's
global delivery network and will allow the company to provide an
expanded range of business process services in the insurance and
financial services industries, the IT services firm said.
Cognizant will provide "a comprehensive array of insurance
business process services" to ING U.S., a provider of
retirement, investment management and insurance services.
Shares of the Teaneck, New Jersey-based Cognizant were up
about 1 percent at $59.18 on Thursday on the Nasdaq.
