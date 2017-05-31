Investor activists sceptical about MSCI China inclusion
* Past two years sees scandals, surge in short-seller attacks
HONG KONG May 31 Shares in Chinese e-commerce platform Cogobuy Group fell over 20 percent on Wednesday, its first day of trade after the stock was suspended last week following a critical research report that accused it of improper accounting.
Blazing Research, a little-known research firm whose analysts were not identified, first issued a report last week accusing Cogobuy of improper accounting practices and saying that its platform, which sells electronic components, has minimal traffic.
Cogobuy late on Monday rejected the report, saying the allegations were false and misleading. It said Blazing Research had not sought comment from the company.
It added that it had reported the incident to the Shenzhen police and reserved all rights to take legal action against the authors of the report.
Blazing Research issued an additional report on Tuesday, rejecting Cogobuy's rebuttal.
After initial gains, shares in Cogobuy plunged 26.3 percent to HK$5.75 on Wednesday to their lowest since Aug. 25, 2015. Since the report was first published, Cogobuy has lost over 40 percent of its value. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Edwina Gibbs)
OTTAWA, June 22 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as the energy and financial sectors advanced, while non-bank lender Home Capital Group jumped after it said it will get a line of credit from Berkshire Hathaway.
June 22 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as oil prices remained under pressure even as they edged up from multi-month lows.