Nov 19 CogState Ltd :
* Business update and first half financial guidance
* Says announced a fundraising of $7.5 million via a private
placement and
fully underwritten rights issue
* Sees revenue for half year to 31 December to be in the range
of $5 million -
$5.5 million
* Says co will reduce costs, including a reduction in head
count of
approximately 14% percent
* Sees operating loss in range of $2.75 million - $3.25 million
for half year
to 31 December
* Says resolved to partially spin-out the Axon Sports Cognitive
Training
business
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage