(Josh Cohen is a former USAID project officer involved in
managing economic reform projects in the former Soviet Union.
The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Josh Cohen
July 28 At face value, Russia's $400 billion
deal to supply natural gas to China National Petroleum
Corporation, via the state-controlled energy behemoth Gazprom,
sounds like a coup for Moscow. But according to recent analysis,
the deal is strongly tilted in China's favor. Gazprom will be
lucky to break even on the contract and may even lose
substantial amounts of money.
While the deal may not make economic sense for Gazprom, it
does fit with Vladimir Putin's broader geopolitical "tilt to
Asia" strategy, and represents "a desperate geopolitical gambit
trumping all economic rationale," according to analysis by the
Chatham House, a UK policy institute. In fact, the CNPC deal is
just one example of how Gazprom operates more as an instrument
of Putin's political ambitions and Russian state power than as a
rational profit-maximizing corporation. While Gazprom trades on
both Russian and American stock exchanges, it is majority-owned
by the Russian government and takes its marching orders directly
from the Kremlin.
Gazprom is first and foremost a tool of Russian foreign
policy, which Putin is not shy about wielding to pursue Russian
interests. During Putin's years in power, the Kremlin has used
its control over Gazprom - increasing or decreasing the cost of
energy - to maintain influence over Russia's neighbors. Putin
once described Gazprom as "a powerful political and economic
lever of influence over the rest of the world," and a team of
Russian foreign policy experts noted that "if the leaders of
this or that country decide to show good will towards the
Russian Federation, then the situation with gas deliveries,
pricing policy and former debts changes on a far more favorable
note to the buyer."
Gazprom's behavior immediately before and after the
overthrow of Ukraine's former President Victor Yanukovych is a
clear example of this strategy. In December 2013, shortly after
Yanukovych rejected a trade deal with the European Union,
Gazprom rewarded him by unilaterally reducing the price of gas
it charged Ukraine by one-third. As if to emphasize his power
over Gazprom, Putin publicly announced this price reduction.
Three months later, however, after the Maidan revolution
brought a pro-Western government to power in Kiev, Russia
performed an about face, announcing an 81 percent increase in
the price Gazprom charged Ukraine - a clear sign of the
Kremlin's willingness to employ Gazprom as an economic and
political weapon against the new government in Kiev.
Another sign of Moscow's use of the gas weapon against
Ukraine occurred earlier this year when Gazprom began shipping
gas directly to separatist territory after rebel forces damaged
a pipeline. Even after Ukraine repaired these pipelines, Gazprom
continued shipping gas directly to its separatist proxies while
still billing Ukraine directly for these deliveries - a clear
attempt by Moscow to use its energy power to intimidate Kiev by
demonstrating Ukraine's weakness and dependence on Gazprom.
Ukraine is not the only neighboring country whose dealings
with Gazprom are determined by its relationship with the
Kremlin. A 2006 study from the Swedish Defense Research Agency
found more than 50 instances when Russia used the energy lever
to put political or economic pressure on its neighbors. While
legitimate economic reasons frequently underpin Gazprom's
coercive behavior, the Swedish study found that political
motivation existed in more than half the cases it reviewed. In
some of these situations the Kremlin's rhetoric is blatantly
threatening. In 2013 the tiny former Soviet republic of Moldova
began discussions with the European Union about a free trade
deal, the same type of arrangement that precipitated the crisis
in Ukraine. In response to those talks, Russia threatened to cut
gas supplies to Moldova, with a Russian deputy foreign minister
sarcastically warning the Moldovans that "we hope that you will
not freeze."
Gazprom also plays a key role in supporting the Kremlin's
power domestically. It functions as a de-facto social support
agency, providing cheap domestic gas to Russian households and
industry. This keeps the economy stable and Russian consumers -
especially pensioners - warm in the winter and ensures that key
domestic political constituencies continue to support Putin.
While the Russian government frequently promises Gazprom
that it will be allowed to raise the price of domestic gas to a
level sufficient to at least cover costs, Gazprom continues to
lose large amounts of money on domestic sales. While a
below-cost pricing strategy may be irrational by normal
corporate standards, the Kremlin remains unwilling to risk the
political and social instability that higher domestic gas could
cause.
Finally, Putin uses Gazprom to maintain the loyalty of his
closest political allies by allowing them to siphon off revenues
from Gazprom - either through sweetheart contracts or outright
corruption. A comparison between pipeline construction costs at
similar projects inside and outside of Russia elucidates this
role. According to one study, Gazprom spends twice as much money
to build domestic pipelines than when it partners with foreign
companies outside Russia. The study's author ascribes this
discrepancy to the "wages of wickedness," and indeed, Gazprom
loses almost as much money due to corruption and inefficiency as
it makes in profits.
Gazprom's massive contract with CNPC is a case in point.
Many of the construction projects associated with building the
multibillion-dollar pipeline will reportedly go to entities
controlled by Arkady Rotenberg and Gennady Timchenko, two
members of Putin's inner circle, whose companies are the leading
sub-contractors to Gazprom on the project. Gazprom's losses can
be absorbed by the state through the government's National
Prosperity Fund, while Kremlin insiders grab the profits.
The chairman of General Motors once said that "what is good
for General Motors is good for America." The same could be said
about Gazprom and Putin's Russia.
