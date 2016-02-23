(Josh Cohen is a former USAID project officer involved in
managing economic reform projects in the former Soviet Union.
The opinions expressed are his own.)
By Josh Cohen
Feb 23 Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir
famously lamented that Moses "took us 40 years through the
desert in order to bring us to the one spot in the Middle East
that has no oil." That all changed, though, in 2009, when a
massive offshore natural gas field named Tamar was discovered.
The following year, an even larger field named Leviathan was
also discovered in Israeli waters, and another large find was
just announced in January. Israel's fields include more than 32
trillion cubic feet of gas - enough to supply the Israeli
economy for 150 years, assuming the gas can actually be brought
to market with the help of a suitable partner.
Since Israel possesses far more gas than it needs, Israeli
leaders face an enviable dilemma: Where to export this bounty?
Both economic factors - particularly the challenge of financing
the development of Leviathan - as well as the Middle East's
geopolitical complexities make the choice trickier than it
sounds.
Israeli commentators discuss three main partner options -
Egypt, Greece and Turkey - each possessing their own upsides and
downsides. Yet one less-obvious option Israel's leaders should
consider is Russia. Bringing in the Russian energy giant Gazprom
would be controversial - and certainly not a standalone solution
- but would arguably enhance Israel's security and strengthen
its broader geopolitical position.
Russia wants in on Israel's gas windfall. Russia relies on
Gazprom both to fund its budget and provide Moscow geopolitical
leverage, and the Russians would surely prefer that Israel's gas
does not compete with Gazprom's supply. This is particularly
true vis-à-vis Gazprom's core European market, which Moscow
naturally remains keen to protect.
Consequently, over the past four years Russia has made
several attempts to enter Israel's gas market. In 2012 Gazprom
bid for a 30 percent share of Leviathan, but lost out to
Australia's Woodside Petroleum. The following year Gazprom
signed a deal to market liquefied natural gas (LNG) from
Israel's Tamar field, although that was nixed by Israel's
Ministry of Energy, which prioritized using Tamar to supply
Israel's domestic market. More recently, Russian President
Vladimir Putin again pitched Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu on allowing Gazprom to participate in developing
Leviathan.
It's easy to understand Russia's interest in Israel's gas,
but what's in it for Israel? For starters, under Putin's
leadership, the Israeli-Russian relationship remains strong.
Given ongoing tension between Israel and the Obama
administration, it's not the worst thing for Israel to continue
expanding its relationships with other major powers such as
Russia, China or India.
Second, the Russian military remains firmly ensconced on
Israel's northern border, and Putin is committed to expanding
Moscow's political and military influence in the Middle East.
Israel frets about Russia's presence on its border, and one
high-ranking Israeli military officer noted "Now we all have to
contend with the Russian bear, which appears to be here to stay
with boots and everything else on the ground, in the air and at
sea."
Israeli leaders, though, embrace a realpolitik view
regarding their national security, and Netanyahu prefers to
handle Israel's security concerns regarding Russia's presence in
Syria - especially Israel's "red line" on the transfer of
advanced arms to Hezbollah by Iran or Syria - via military
coordination and a search for common interests. In that context,
inviting Russian participation in Israel's gas industry would
offer the Israelis tremendous leverage in pushing Putin to
prioritize core Israeli security interests in the region.
Finally - and perhaps most intriguingly - allowing Gazprom a
role in Israel's energy industry could play a direct role in
securing the safety and security of Israel's offshore gas
exploration infrastructure. Israel believes Hezbollah could
target this infrastructure in a future conflict - something that
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah already threatened - and the
Israeli Navy recently purchased ships specifically to protect
offshore drilling platforms. Fifty percent of Israeli power
generation comes via gas from the Tamar field - and only a
single pipeline connects Tamar to Israel - presenting a huge
risk to Israel's energy security.
Inviting the Russians in, though, could solve this problem
in a stroke. Hezbollah remains a key piece of Russia's "Shi'ite
alliance," an axis that greatly benefits from Russia's airpower
over Syria. This provides Moscow tremendous leverage over
Hezbollah, which allows Moscow - if it so chooses - to instruct
Nasrallah not to touch Israeli gas infrastructure. Indeed, if
Russian citizens were located on the offshore drilling rigs, it
is almost inconceivable that Hezbollah - or even Iran - would
attack these installations and risk Russian civilian casualties.
Putin clearly understands this. While lobbying Netanyahu to
allow Gazprom to become a partner in Leviathan, Putin promised
to stop extremist groups from attacking any Israeli gas
infrastructure because "no one messes with us" - a statement one
Israeli energy expert described as a "Russian attempt to say
that beyond the economic interest we can add another positive
consideration." This is an offer Israel should consider. In
effect, Israel would offer Putin a trade: We'll help you achieve
one of your critical objectives - ensuring Gazprom participates
in any sale of Israeli gas to Europe - in exchange for Russia's
acknowledgement of Israel's special security interest's
vis-à-vis Hezbollah and Iran, plus guaranteed security for
Israel's Mediterranean gas infrastructure.
To be clear, a Russian-Israeli gas partnership is far from
perfect and includes a number of pitfalls. For one thing, the
United States would surely not welcome seeing Gazprom involved
in Israel's gas bonanza. Tensions between Washington and Moscow
continue to exist, and both the United States and European Union
seek to lessen Gazprom's influence rather than increase it. The
Israelis could therefore surely expect intense American pressure
not to work with Gazprom.
Russia may not be the world's best business partner, either.
Putin uses Gazprom, long hobbled by corruption, as a weapon
against his opponents, denying access to gas supplies as a form
of political punishment. The Israeli government would need to
ensure Gazprom does not use this type of tactic in Israel.
Moreover, Israel would also surely want to avoid its gas bonanza
becoming a prop in any of the Kremlin's geopolitical games.
Finally, Russian involvement is far from a complete solution
to Israel's gas export conundrum. Short of Moscow's commitment
to spending tens of billions of dollars developing and
transporting gas from Leviathan - something Russia, with its
sinking economy, can hardly afford - Israel still needs to
clinch a deal with a large customer such as Turkey to maximize
its gas windfall. However, while Gazprom might be only one small
piece of an Israeli gas game plan, the Russian security
guarantees it brings to the table would promote core Israeli
national security interests.
Israel's political and military strategists should therefore
consider fitting Russia into its gas puzzle.
