Feb 3 After the recent execution of Shi'ite
cleric Nimr al-Nimr by Saudi Arabia, the Middle East once again
risks devolving into sectarian chaos. A mob torched the Saudi
Embassy in Tehran, prompting Saudi Arabia and a number of its
Sunni allies to break diplomatic relations with Iran.
In response to the unfolding chaos, the Wall Street Journal
responded by asking "Who Lost the Saudis?" - fretting that the
lack of support from the United States could lead to the
overthrow of the Saudi regime. This is a provocative query,
reminiscent of the "Who Lost China?" attacks against President
Harry Truman after the Communist takeover of mainland China in
1949. But it's the wrong question. Rather than wondering if
Washington's support for Riyadh is sufficient, American
policymakers should instead ask themselves the following
question: Is it time for the United States to dump Saudi Arabia?
The moral case for the United States to question its close
relationship with Saudi Arabia is clear. Saudi Arabia is
governed by the House of Saud, an authoritarian monarchy that
does not tolerate dissent, and the country consistently ranks
among the "worst of the worst" countries in democracy watchdog
Freedom House's annual survey of political and civil rights.
Saudi Arabia follows the ultra-conservative Wahhabi strain
of Sunni Islam, and the public practice of any religion other
than Islam is prohibited. Its legal system is governed by Sharia
law, and a 2015 study from Middle East Eye noted that Saudi
Arabia and Islamic State prescribed near-identical punishments,
such as amputation and stoning for similar crimes. The
government is also renowned for carrying out public executions
after trials that Amnesty International condemns as "grossly
unfair"; Amnesty describes the Saudi "justice system" as
"riddled with holes. "
Given the two countries' divergent values, the U.S.-Saudi
alliance relies almost entirely on overlapping economic and
national security interests. The United States long relied on
Saudi Arabia as an oil supplier, a steadfast beacon of
opposition to communism and a huge buyer of American arms. The
Saudis, meanwhile, depend on the United States to protect their
security.
Despite these long-standing ties, Saudi Arabia now harms
American national interests as much as it helps them.
First, the Saudis and the United States diverge over
American policy toward Iran. Saudi Arabia sees itself locked in
a sectarian and geopolitical struggle with Iran for Middle East
supremacy. Riyadh is concerned the deal that lifted sanctions
against Iran in exchange for Tehran dismantling it's nuclear
infrastructure will empower Iran to pursue a more aggressive
foreign policy in the region. Riyadh also fears abandonment by
Washington, and worries the nuclear deal is only the first step
in a process that could lead to its replacement by Iran as the
United States' primary Persian Gulf ally.
President Barack Obama, by contrast, describes the nuclear
agreement with Iran as "a very good deal" that "achieves one of
our most critical security objectives." While no indication
exists that the United States seeks to replace Saudi Arabia with
Iran, it makes sense for Washington to explore other areas where
American and Iranian interests may overlap. As the United States
and Iran continue to feel each other out, we can expect tensions
between Washington and Riyadh to grow.
Second, Saudi Arabia executed al-Nimr despite concerns
expressed by the United States that doing so could damage hopes
for peace in Syria. Ending the Syrian war remains a priority for
the United States, since Washington hopes a Syrian settlement
will lead all parties to unite against Islamic State.
Saudi Arabia and Iran support opposing sides in Syria's
civil war, and the prospects for peace depend significantly on
cooperation from both countries. With the two countries now at
each others' throats due to the Saudis' execution of al-Nimr,
the Obama administration believes Saudi-Iranian tensions could
"blow up" Washington's objectives in Syria.
Third, thanks to the shale oil boom in the United States,
American dependence on Saudi oil has dropped dramatically.
According to a Citibank report, by 2020 the United States may
produce so much domestic oil that it would become a net
exporter, completely freeing itself from any reliance on Persian
Gulf imports. Moreover, the Saudis also rely on the American
market. They and many other OPEC members produce what's called
"heavy sour" crude, and the U.S. refinery system is the most
attractive market for this type of petroleum. As the United
States reduces imports, the Saudis must scramble to find other
markets such as China. Unfortunately for Riyadh - as the
Russians can attest - the Chinese give no quarter when holding
the upper hand in negotiations.
The Saudis understand the consequences of the United States'
reduced reliance on imported oil. To retain market share, the
Saudis launched an assault on American shale oil producers,
hoping to drive them out of business by flooding the market with
Saudi oil. The Saudis hope this leads oil prices to recover, but
in the meantime much of the American shale oil industry could
face bankruptcy. While cheap oil is good for American consumers,
at a certain point the downside for the United States' economy
may outweigh the upsides. Of course, if the United States
regains a greater dependence on foreign oil, the Saudis will be
the ones to benefit.
Finally - and most importantly - the United States must
accept the fact that Saudi Arabia is a major contributor to
worldwide Islamic extremism. Washington policymakers clearly
understand this. In a leaked Wikileaks cable, former Secretary
of State - and now presidential aspirant - Hillary Clinton
stated "donors in Saudi Arabia constitute the most significant
source of funding to Sunni terrorist groups worldwide."
In a 2014 speech at Harvard, Vice President Joseph Biden
called out Saudi Arabia and others for contributing to the rise
of Islamic State, saying "those allies' policies wound up
helping to arm and build allies of al Qaeda and eventually the
terrorist Islamic State."
In a highly unusual public rebuke in December, Germany's
vice-chancellor Sigmar Gabriel accused the Saudis of funding
extremism in the West. "Wahhabi mosques all over the world are
financed by Saudi Arabia. Many Islamists who are a threat to
public safety come from these communities in Germany. We have to
make clear to the Saudis that the time of looking away is over,"
Gabriel said.
Saudi Arabia denies funding extremism, and in 2014 called
claims it supported Islamic State "false allegations" and a
"malicious falsehood." Moreover, the Saudi Ambassador to the
United Kingdom recently posted a letter charging critics of
playing the "blame game" and called the accusations "an insult
to our government, our people, and our faith."
Even so, Gabriel is right - and it's high time Washington
policymakers take a good look at the long-term future of the
American-Saudi relationship.
