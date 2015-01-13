Jan 13 Coherence Capital Partners LLC appointed John Lovisolo as chief operating officer and chief risk officer.

Prior to joining Coherence, Lovisolo spent 10 years at Barclays, most recently as managing director and co-head of prime brokerage origination.

Coherence is a New York-based asset manager and advisory firm focused on the fixed-income markets. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)