BRIEF-Lannett gets approval for hydrocodone bitartrate, acetaminophen tablets
* Lannett receives approval for hydrocodone bitartrate and acetaminophen tablets USP, 5 mg/300 mg, 7.5 mg/300 mg and 10 mg/300 mg
June 12 Coherus BioSciences Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied the approval of its biosimilar for Amgen Inc's Neulasta, which fights infections in cancer patients.
The FDA's complete response letter requested for a re-analysis of certain data and asked for additional manufacturing information. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing