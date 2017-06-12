June 12 Coherus BioSciences Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration denied the approval of its biosimilar for Amgen Inc's Neulasta, which fights infections in cancer patients.

The FDA's complete response letter requested for a re-analysis of certain data and asked for additional manufacturing information. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)