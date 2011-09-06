* Retailer unveils first luxury store in Milan

* CEO sees 2011 in line with 2010, hopes for better

* Shares close flat, in line with sector

By Sabina Suzzi

MILAN, Sept. 6 Italian department store chain Gruppo Coin said it was cautious about meeting full-year targets given current economic uncertainties.

Italy's largest clothing retailer, 79-percent owned by private equity firm BC Partners, unveiled on Tuesday its first luxury department store in Milan targeting high-spending shoppers hungry for niche fashion brands.

Speaking at the glitzy store near the central Duomo square, chief executive Stefano Beraldo said he expected sales growth in 2011 but could not give a detailed forecast.

"The group's annual targets are in the hands of God. Uncertainty reigns," he said.

"We will post good results, we have been making hay. We will at least match last year's results. We hope to do better."

Stock market wobbles and austerity measures have clouded the mood of European consumers, even in strong economies such as Germany.

"August was a difficult month for the entire European retail sector," Beraldo said.

Coin, which includes OVS Industry stores, is buying its way into a sector that has shown resilience to Europe's economic weakness.

Top luxury goods makers such as Salvatore Ferragamo and LVMH have enjoyed strong first-half results, helped by Asian tourists and emerging markets.

Coin confirmed its full-year targets, but only internally, in April when it announced flat first-quarter sales of 377 million euros ($529 million).

EVER UPWARD

Beraldo did not provide a forecast for 2011, but said he expected annual sales of up to 50 million euros from its new Milan store.

Named Excelsior, from the Latin for "ever upward," Coin's new store will sell collections from designers such as Maison Martin Margiela, Marc Jacobs and Proenza Schouler. U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co. will also be there.

The retailer targets net sales for about 2.13 billion euros in 2013, with core earnings in excess of 340 million.

Coin has become Italy's No.1 clothing retailer after taking over loss-making rival Upim in January 2010. Since then it has converted stores and opened four in-town shopping malls in Milan and Rome.

BC Partners has agreed to buy Coin from rival PAI for close to 1.3 billion euros including debt, well above what PAI invested in 2005.

BC Partners will decide whether to delist Coin once its takeover offer ends on Sept. 15.

Coin shares closed flat at 6.49 euros, while the European retail index was 0.85 percent higher.

($1 = 0.713 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Antonella Ciancio)