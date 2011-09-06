* Retailer unveils first luxury store in Milan
MILAN, Sept. 6 Italian department store chain
Gruppo Coin said it was cautious about meeting
full-year targets given current economic uncertainties.
Italy's largest clothing retailer, 79-percent owned by
private equity firm BC Partners, unveiled on Tuesday its first
luxury department store in Milan targeting high-spending
shoppers hungry for niche fashion brands.
Speaking at the glitzy store near the central Duomo square,
chief executive Stefano Beraldo said he expected sales growth in
2011 but could not give a detailed forecast.
"The group's annual targets are in the hands of God.
Uncertainty reigns," he said.
"We will post good results, we have been making hay. We will
at least match last year's results. We hope to do better."
Stock market wobbles and austerity measures have clouded the
mood of European consumers, even in strong economies such as
Germany.
"August was a difficult month for the entire European retail
sector," Beraldo said.
Coin, which includes OVS Industry stores, is buying its way
into a sector that has shown resilience to Europe's economic
weakness.
Top luxury goods makers such as Salvatore Ferragamo
and LVMH have enjoyed strong first-half
results, helped by Asian tourists and emerging markets.
Coin confirmed its full-year targets, but only internally,
in April when it announced flat first-quarter sales of 377
million euros ($529 million).
EVER UPWARD
Beraldo did not provide a forecast for 2011, but said he
expected annual sales of up to 50 million euros from its new
Milan store.
Named Excelsior, from the Latin for "ever upward," Coin's
new store will sell collections from designers such as Maison
Martin Margiela, Marc Jacobs and Proenza Schouler. U.S. jeweller
Tiffany & Co. will also be there.
The retailer targets net sales for about 2.13 billion euros
in 2013, with core earnings in excess of 340 million.
Coin has become Italy's No.1 clothing retailer after taking
over loss-making rival Upim in January 2010. Since then it has
converted stores and opened four in-town shopping malls in Milan
and Rome.
BC Partners has agreed to buy Coin from rival PAI for close
to 1.3 billion euros including debt, well above what PAI
invested in 2005.
BC Partners will decide whether to delist Coin once its
takeover offer ends on Sept. 15.
Coin shares closed flat at 6.49 euros, while the European
retail index was 0.85 percent higher.
($1 = 0.713 Euros)
