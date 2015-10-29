LONDON Oct 29 Coinsilium, a London-based
investor in the technology that underpins digital currency
bitcoin, plans to revive its delayed initial public offering
(IPO) by seeking a listing on a junior stock market run by
broker ICAP.
The decision to list on the ICAP Securities and Derivatives
Exchange's (ISDX) growth market comes after the company
announced in September that it had scrapped its plan to list on
London's more established AIM junior market.
Coinsilium's Executive Chairman Cameron Parry told Reuters
that the decision to pursue an IPO on ISDX was linked to listing
requirements he said were more favourable with the ICAP bourse.
"The ISDX is the best fit for Coinsilium," he said, without
giving spoecific details.
John Holland, senior partner at consultancy Holland
Bendelow, said that ISDX is still in its infancy and has yet to
capture a large institutional investor following, though the
costs of joining are lower than for AIM.
Coinsilium's indicative time-frame for the ISDX listing
suggests it will begin trading on the exchange the week
commencing Nov. 23.
Blockchain, which Coinsilium is promoting as its investment
speciality, is essentially a massive ledger of every bitcoin
transaction ever made, verified and shared by a global network
of computers.
Big names from IBM to NASDAQ are among
those exploring how blockchain could be applied to financial
markets.
Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia had told news outlets in July
that the company's IPO was planned for August and would raise
about 3 million pounds ($4.6 million) to expand investments.
The company's portfolio includes stakes in nine businesses.
Its biggest holding is in The Real Asset Co, a precious-metals
trading platform, according to its marketing documents.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Goodman)