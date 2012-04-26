April 26 Coinstar Inc reported a higher first-quarter profit, helped mainly by growth at its Redbox unit.

The electronic kiosk company said income from continuing operations for the first quarter was $53.7 million, or $1.65 a share, compared with $14.8 million, or 46 cents a share a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.39 a share.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $568.2 million. Redbox revenue was up 39 percent at $502.9 million. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)