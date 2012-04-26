LATAM CLOSE-LatAm primary sees US$1.5bn this week
* Brazil's Lojas Americanas hires CS to analyze capital structure
April 26 Coinstar Inc reported a higher first-quarter profit, helped mainly by growth at its Redbox unit.
The electronic kiosk company said income from continuing operations for the first quarter was $53.7 million, or $1.65 a share, compared with $14.8 million, or 46 cents a share a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.39 a share.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $568.2 million. Redbox revenue was up 39 percent at $502.9 million. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* FORTRESS PAPER ANNOUNCES EARLY REPAYMENT OF $25,000,000 DEBENTURE
* THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP REPORTS 5.69 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN CA INC, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING