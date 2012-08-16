Aug 16 Coinstar Inc, which operates
Redbox video rental kiosks, is in talks with a private equity
firm over a potential sale, the New York Post reported.
The company has been in discussions with an undisclosed
private equity firm for several months and the talks are heating
up, the newspaper said, quoting sources.
The report also said Coinstar is looking at expanding its
vending-machine business to cover segments like coffee and photo
printing.
The company was not immediately available for comment.
It said on Monday Chief Operating Officer Gregg Kaplan, who
founded Redbox in 2002, will be leaving the company.
Coinstar late last month forecast full-year revenue largely
below analysts' estimates on rollout delays in Canada.
Shares of the company were up 8 percent at $52.30 in early
morning trade on Thursday on the Nasdaq.