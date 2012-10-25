Oct 25 Coinstar Inc, the operator of Redbox video rental kiosks, posted a lower quarterly profit as the summer Olympics hurt demand for its movie rentals.

Net income fell to $36.8 million or $1.14 per share in the third quarter, from $37.1 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 15.5 percent to $537.6 million.