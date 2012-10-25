BRIEF-Verizon introduces Verizon Unlimited
* Introducing Verizon Unlimited, an "unlimited plan in wireless"
Oct 25 Coinstar Inc, the operator of Redbox video rental kiosks, posted a lower quarterly profit as the summer Olympics hurt demand for its movie rentals.
Net income fell to $36.8 million or $1.14 per share in the third quarter, from $37.1 million, or $1.18 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 15.5 percent to $537.6 million.
* Air Canada - expansion in services between Canada and Israel
* Diamond Offshore announces tax expense adjustment to fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings