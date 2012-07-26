(Corrects paragraph one to compare core diluted EPS from cont ops with analysts' estimates)

July 26 Coinstar Inc posted a higher-than-expected profit on growing market share in the physical rental segment, but revenue came in below analysts' estimates.

Net income for the Redbox kiosk owner rose to $36.9 million, or $1.11 per share, in the second quarter from $26.7 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 22 percent to $532.2 million.

Core diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $1.25.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.16 per share, on revenue of $545.03 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)