BRIEF-dynaCERT directors, major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up deal
* dynaCERT directors and major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up agreement; increases to over 72 million shares and it strengthens management team
Feb 7 Coinstar Inc, the operator of Redbox video rental kiosks, reported a 28 percent drop in quarterly profit, sending its shares down 8 percent in extended trade.
The company's net income fell to $22.8 million, or 75 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $31.5 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8.4 percent to $564.1 million.
The company's shares closed at $52.10 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
* dynaCERT directors and major shareholders extend voluntary lock-up agreement; increases to over 72 million shares and it strengthens management team
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
DETROIT, March 10 Volkswagen AG general counsel Manfred Doess said Friday the German automaker intends to plead guilty to three felony counts as part of a plea agreement reached with the Justice Department in January.