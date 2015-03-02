MELBOURNE, March 3 Indonesian firm Cakra Mineral
Tbk has offered at least A$70 million ($54 million) to
take over Australian miner Cokal Ltd, looking to get
its hands on a coal project in central Kalimantan.
Cokal said on Tuesday it had received an incomplete proposal
from Cakra, a company with iron ore and zircon sand mines,
proposing to offer A$70 million in cash, or A$0.15 a share,
which would be a 58 percent premium to Cokal's last trade.
As an alternative, Cakra proposed offering shares in Cakra
worth A$87.5 million, which at current prices would value Cokal
shares at A$0.19 each.
"Cokal has not formed any opinion on the proposal. Its
present intention is to engage with CKRA to evaluate the
proposal," the company said in a statement to the Australian
stock exchange.
While the premium being offered looks large the proposal is
well below the A$124 million that Cokal was offered in October
2013 from Singapore firm Blumont Group. That deal was
scrapped after Blumont's shares plummeted.
The offer comes as Cokal has been struggling to line up
funding for its promising Bumi Barito Mineral metallurgical coal
project in Indonesia as coal prices have been trading just above
six-year lows.
($1 = 1.2892 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)