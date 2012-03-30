* Simply Orange depends on added aroma, flavoring - lawsuit
* Coca-Cola says product properly labeled
By Dan Levine
March 30 Coca-Cola Co's Simply Orange juice
brand isn't simply orange juice, according to a lawsuit filed
against the beverage company on Friday.
Instead, the lawsuit in an Illinois federal court claims
that the product undergoes extensive processing, and is
dependent upon added aroma and flavoring in a way not found in
nature. The plaintiff, a consumer, accuses Coca-Cola of
fraud, and seeks class action status.
The consumer, Randall Davis, had bought the product - whose
label says "100% Pure Squeezed Orange Juice" - at stores "for
personal, family, or household purposes," the lawsuit said.
Coca-Cola spokeswoman Susan Stribling said the company's
Simply and Minute Maid juices are properly labeled in full
accordance with FDA regulations.
"This lawsuit has nothing to do with misleading consumers
and everything to do with lining class action lawyers' pockets,"
Stribling said. "It is a meritless case against which we will
vigorously defend ourselves."
Lawsuits against food and beverage companies over alleged
misleading marketing have drawn more attention, with sometimes
dubious results for the plaintiffs.
A suit accusing Taco Bell of misrepresenting the
amount of beef in its products received national headlines last
year. But Taco Bell vehemently disputed the claims, which were
soon voluntarily withdrawn by the plaintiff.
The latest lawsuit said that chemically engineered "flavor
packs" are added to Simply Orange, in order to mimic the flavor
of natural orange juice. Consumers are willing to pay a premium
price for Simply Orange, due in part to their false belief in
the freshness of the product, the lawsuit said.
"Coca-Cola misrepresented that Simply Orange was 100% pure
and natural orange juice when in fact it was not," the lawsuit
said.
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
Illinois is Randall Davis, on behalf of himself and all others
similarly situated, v. The Coca-Cola Company, 12-cv-02391.
