George Krueger worried about his weight, and decided it was time
to downsize - his Coke cans, that is.
Like increasing numbers of U.S. consumers, Krueger bet that
by switching from regular-sized soda cans to 7.5 ounce
"mini"-sized ones, he could make a dent in his daily calorie
intake.
"It's kind of a happy medium," said the 62-year-old, who
generally drinks a can a day, but sometimes goes for an extra
one for more caffeine. "I can have my sweet fix but not feel
guilty for having so much."
U.S. soft drink companies are betting that soda drinkers
like Krueger and their willingness to buy smaller cans, even for
a higher unit price, will be a potential antidote to weak sales
as consumers shift away from sugary soft drinks.
The mini-can is the latest move by food and beverage
companies to boost their product offerings of smaller portion
sizes that supposedly help consumers limit their caloric intake
- even if there are signs that some end up reaching for another
package or can.
Mini can sales grew 3 percent in 2013 while the rest of the
carbonated soft drink category dropped, according to market
research firm Euromonitor International.
Coca-Cola and Pepsi said the cans were one of
the few bright spots in U.S. soda sales in their second quarter
earnings calls last month.
"Consumers are paying more and more attention to calories
now," said Simon Lowden, chief marketing officer at Pepsi
Beverages North America, in a phone interview last week. While
such concerns might have once helped diet drinks, growing health
worries about artificial sweeteners have hurt that category,
experts say.
Coke, the world's largest soda maker, said there was
double-digit growth in mini cans even while sales volumes of
sparkling beverages in North America were flat. Smaller sizes,
which include mini cans, accounted for more than 60 percent of
the volume growth in traditional Coke.
Pepsi's mini can business in the United States has grown 24
percent year-to-date in 2014 and was up 34 percent last year.
The company said that this year, it has also seen a significant
increase in the number of in-store displays of mini cans.
There's still a lot of room for growth. In 2013, mini cans
comprised just 3 percent of carbonated beverage cans sold in the
U.S., according to Euromonitor International.
Earlier this year, the mini can was featured for the first
time in a television ad starring actor Cuba Gooding Jr. which
ran during the Oscars, the second most visible time frame behind
the Super Bowl, Lowden said.
Even beer companies are experimenting in the U.S. with
smaller packaging. MillerCoors, a U.S. joint venture between
SABMiller Plc and Molson Coors Co, offers
7-ounce bottles of Miller High Life as well as 10-ounce cans of
Redd's Wicked Apple and Coors Light Summer Brew.
Heineken has rolled out a new 8.5-ounce "slim" can, citing
"explosive growth" in smaller sized cans in the international
market.
PACKAGING COUNTS
The shift toward smaller cans "is almost the industry
admitting that volume is not going to be growing very much,"
said Ali Dibadj, a beverage analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein.
It is one way that companies can drive higher prices and
larger margins: Consumers may feel as though they're buying a
cheaper, smaller soda, but they are often paying more per fluid
ounce, analysts said.
Indeed, there is a price difference between mini cans and
regular cans at retail. At a Fairway grocery store in Manhattan
last week, 7.5-ounce cans of regular Coke and Pepsi were $4.49
for an eight-pack. Twelve-ounce cans, on the other hand were
$4.89 for a 12-pack. That works out to roughly 7 cents per ounce
versus 3 cents an ounce.
Teresa Votaw, 47, of Sugar Land, Texas, doesn't mind the
higher prices. "I shop a lot at Whole Foods and am very
particular about my children's diet," said Votaw. "I don't want
my kids drinking sugary drinks, but I don't want them to be
completely deprived."
Jennifer Harris, director of marketing initiatives at the
Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity at Yale University, said
that smaller package sizes can help reduce soda consumption.
"Studies show that people drink whatever package it comes in,"
she said.
That's not necessarily the case with all food products, such
as 100-calorie snack packs. A 2008 study by Arizona State
University researchers found that dieters actually consumed more
of the food in smaller packages than they would if it was
regular sized.
Krueger, the Texas rancher, hasn't lost weight as a result
of the mini cans but said they are likely keeping him from
gaining more bulge.
"If I was really sensible, I wouldn't drink them at all, but
I just love the taste," he said.
