MEXICO CITY Feb 20 The world's largest coke bottler, Coca-Cola FEMSA, on Monday said it is considering buying a controlling stake in Coca-Cola Co's Philippine bottling operations.

The Mexican company said it signed a year-long exclusive agreement with the U.S. beverage giant Coke to give it first dibs on the Asian bottler.

"Both parties believe that KOF's expertise and successful track record operating in fragmented markets and emerging economies can be effectively deployed in this territory," the companies said in a statement.

KOF has experience working in Mexico, a massive market for bottled drinks, and also in Central and South America. This would be its first foray outside of the region.

Coke FEMSA went on a buying spree in Mexico last year and analysts on average expect the company to post a 16.6 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings when it reports next week.

Shares of the Mexican company closed up 1.7 percent at 129.81 pesos in local trading. (Reporting by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Bernard Orr)