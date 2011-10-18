(Follows alerts)
Oct 18 Canada's Colabor Group Inc , a
wholesaler and distributor of food and non-food products, posted
a 72 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by various
acquisitions.
Third-quarter net income rose to C$3.1 million, or 14
Canadian cents a share, from C$1.8 million, or 8 Canadian cents
a share, last year.
Total sales for the period ended September 10 rose 38
percent to C$324.8 million.
Acquisitions contributed C$83.0 million to quarterly sales.
Shares of the Boucherville, Quebec-based closed at C$9.27 on
Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)