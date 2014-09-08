SANTIAGO, Sept 8 Chilean power generator Colbun
appointed on Monday as its new chief executive
heavy-hitter Thomas Keller, the former CEO of state-run miner
Codelco.
Keller will take the reins of Colbun on Oct. 1, after
current CEO Ignacio Cruz leaves the post on Sept. 30, as the
company looks to keep Chile's largest and most-controversial
power project alive.
Colbun and joint-venture partner Endesa Chile in
August appealed the cancellation of the permit for the massive
$9 billion HidroAysen power project, signaling the
2,750-megawatt dam complex was ready to put up a fight.
"Thomas will be responsible for leading the company and its
collaborators in a new growth plan that will combine organic
growth in Chile with eventual investment opportunities in other
market in the region," said Colbun board chairman Bernardo
Larrain Matte.
Keller, a former retail executive, earned plaudits for his
efforts to overhaul old mines and cut costs at world No. 1
copper producer Codelco, but his tough stance toward
labor activism triggered tensions with its powerful unions and
the country's new center-left government and prompted his
ouster.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)