UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
NEW YORK May 30 Kristi Colburn, global head of GE Capital Markets, will retire from the company, a GE Capital spokesman confirmed.
Colburn is retiring after 19 years with GE, effective at the end of June.
Stewart Koenigsberg will succeed Colburn as global head of GE Capital Markets.
Koenigsberg joined GE Capital in 1989. He has held a series of executive leadership roles including with GE Capital's Commercial Real Estate, Corporate Finance and Capital Markets businesses.
GE Capital is the finance arm of General Electric Co.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.