* Sees Q3 loss $0.30-$0.36 per shr vs est -$0.28

* Sees Q3 same-store sales down 17-21 pct

* Sees Q4 loss $0.17-$0.26 vs est -$0.28

* Shares down 11 percent (Adds holiday forecast, quotes, share movement)

Oct 17 Women's apparel retailer Coldwater Creek Inc forecast a wider-than-expected third-quarter loss as it heads into the holiday season, hurt by weak traffic and high advertising costs , sending shares down 11 percent after the bell.

The retailer, whose larger rivals include Chico's FAS and Ann Taylor Stores Corp , will be losing money for six straight quarters if it posts a loss in the current and next quarters.

"As we look to the holiday season, we expect overall traffic to remain challenging," Chief Merchandising Officer Jill Dean said in a statement .

The retailer projected a third-quarter loss of 30-36 cents per share.

Analysts, on average, were expecting a loss of 28 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Coldwater Creek, which has been struggling with its merchandise for over a year now, expects comparable retail store sales to fall 17-21 percent for the period ending Oct. 29 and flat gross margins, compared to last year.

However, the Sandpoint, Idaho-based company -- which has been working on a number of initiatives to improve its business, including shutting stores -- forecast a smaller-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

Dean said the retailer's holiday merchandise will reflect "improvements in color, print and pattern that resonate favorably with our customers."

While the company sees fourth-quarter net loss at 17-26 cents a share, analysts were expecting a loss of 28 cents a share.

Coldwater shares closed at $1.13 on Monday on Nasdaq. They were down at $1.01 after the bell. (Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair and Joyjeet Das)