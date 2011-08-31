Aug 31 Women's apparel retailer Coldwater Creek Inc saw sales drop 28 percent as its premium stores saw fewer shoppers, and the company posted a bigger-than-expected second-quarter loss, sending its shares down 12 percent.

The retailer, whose larger rivals include Chico's FAS and Ann Taylor Stores Corp , has been struggling with its merchandise for about a year now. It has been working on a number of initiatives to make changes to its business, including shutting stores.

On Wednesday, the Sandpoint, Idaho-based company said it will close about 35-45 underperforming stores over the next two years. Last year, it named a new chief merchandising officer and a chief creative officer to try and revamp its product line and its namesake brand.

"We had expected the period to be challenging as our summer assortment did not fully reflect our new merchandise direction," Chief Executive Dennis Pence said in a statement.

For the quarter, the company posted a loss of $27.7 million, or 30 cents per share, compared with a net income of $1.5 million, or 2 cents last year.

On an adjusted basis, it lost 27 cents a share, while analysts, on average, were expecting the company to post 22 cents a share loss, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales dropped to $181.4 million from $253.5 million last year.

Shares of the company were down at $0.93 on Wednesday in trading after the bell. They closed at $1.06 on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)