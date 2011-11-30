(Follows alerts)
Nov 30 Women's apparel retailer Coldwater
Creek Inc posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly
loss, helped by better inventory and merchandise management,
sending its shares up more than 11 percent after the bell.
The retailer, whose larger rivals include Chico's FAS
and Ann Taylor Stores Corp, has been struggling
with its merchandise for about a year now. The company has also
initiated changes to its business, including shutting stores.
KEY POINTS Q3 2011 I/B/E/S Q3 2010
Revenue $187.5 mln $185.6 mln $232.4 mln
Net loss $29.2 mln n/a $10.9 mln
GAAP loss/share $0.31 $0.33 $0.12
* Sees Q4 loss of 13-21 cents per share vs previous outlook
of 17-26 cents per share
* Sees Q4 gross margin to improve 200-400 basis points
MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY:
* Coldwater shares were trading up at $0.96 after the bell.
They closed at $0.86 on Wednesday on Nasdaq.
BACKGROUND / LINKS
* Earlier last month, the company had warned of tough third
and fourth quarters heading into the holiday season hurt by weak
traffic and higher advertising costs.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)