NEW YORK, Nov 10 (LPC) - Colfax (CFX.N) set price guidance today on its $900 million term loan B after launching to retail lenders the loan package backing its $2.8 billion acquisition of British toolmaker Charter International CHTR.L, buyside sources said.

The seven-year term loan B, which will be sold to institutional investors, is being guided at an interest rate of 375 basis points over Libor with a 1.25 percent Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents on the dollar. The loan also features a 101 soft call premium for one year.

Left lead agent Deutsche Bank began showing the loan in a premarketing round to senior managing agents earlier this month. The loan is already believed to be oversubscribed.

The rest of the credit includes a $300 million revolving line of credit, a $200 million, five-year term loan A-1 to be borrowed by Colfax and a $700 million, five-year term loan A-2 to be borrowed by the bidco Colfax UK Holdings.

Pricing on the revolver and the two term loan As, collectively known as pro rata loans, is tied to leverage. The TLA-1 and TLA-2 are talked at 300bp over Libor. They amortize at zero percent in the first, five percent in the second year, 15 percent in the third year, 20 percent in the fourth year and 60 percent in the fifth year. The revolver has a drawn spread of 300bp over Libor and an undrawn fee of 50bp.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Barclays Capital, SunTrust, RBS and KeyBank lead the loan financing.

The corporate credit rating is Ba3/BB, while the facility rating is Ba2/BB+.

Leverage through the bank debt is 3.7 times based on LTM ending Sept. 30, 2011 adjusted Ebitda of $487.1 million.

Commitments from retail lenders are due Nov. 23.

The transaction is also being financed with roughly $1.3 billion in equity.

Colfax said that it expects the acquisition to close in the first quarter of 2012.

Charter International owns ESAB, a welding, cutting and automation business, and Howden, which is focused on air and gas handling.

Colfax is a U.S. based manufacturer and distributor of a range of highly-engineered fluid handling products, including pumps, fluid handling systems & controls and specialty valves worldwide.

(Smita Madhur is a senior writer at Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp)

(smita.madhur@thomsonreuters.com; Phone 646-223-6833))