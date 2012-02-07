* Q4 loss $0.37/shr vs EPS $0.20 last year

* Q4 sales rise 7 pct (Follows alerts)

Feb 7 Pumps and fluid-handling products maker Colfax Corp posted a net loss as it took acquisition-related expenses in the fourth quarter.

For October-December, Colfax posted a net loss of $16.1 million, or 37 cents a share, compared with a net income of $8.7 million, or 20 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 7 percent to $177.8 million.

Colfax recorded pre-tax expense of $25.3 million related to the acquisition Of Charter International Plc in the quarter. (Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)