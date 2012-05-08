* Q1 adj EPS $0.23 vs est $0.20
May 8 Pumps and fluid-handling products maker
Colfax Corp's adjusted quarterly profit beat estimates
on higher margins at the company's gas-handling business, mainly
in China and South Africa.
Colfax posted a net loss of $109.3 million, or $1.33 per
share, for the first quarter compared with a net income of $6.6
million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 23 cents per
share, above analysts' average estimates of 20 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Including revenues from Charter acquisition, total sales
grew five time to $886.4 million for the quarter ended march 30,
beating analysts' estimates of $885.9 million.
Colfax - which also sells replacement parts and repairs its
manufactured products to be used in oil, gas and power
industries - recorded a gas- and fluid-handling backlog of $1.4
million at the end of the quarter.
Shares of the Fulton, Maryland-based company closed at
$32.93 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)