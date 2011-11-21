by Smita Madhur

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (LPC) - Colfax cut pricing today on its $900 million term loan B after the facility was many times oversubscribed, sources said.

The coupon was cut to 350 basis points over Libor from 375bp over Libor. The Libor floor was reduced to 1 percent from 1.25 percent. A discount of 99 cents on the dollar was unchanged from original guidance.

The seven-year term loan B also features a 101 soft call premium for one year. Financial covenants on the loan include a maximum total leverage covenant and a minimum interest coverage covenant.

The corporate credit rating is Ba3/BB, while the facility rating is Ba2/BB+.

Recommitments to the term loan B are due by the end of day today.

Proceeds from the loan are to back Colfax's (CFX.N) $2.8 billion acquisition of British toolmaker Charter International CHTR.L. The rest of the credit includes a $300 million revolving line of credit, a $200 million, five-year term loan A-1 to be borrowed by Colfax and a $700 million, five-year term loan A-2 to be borrowed by the bidco Colfax UK Holdings.

Pricing on the revolver and the two term loan As, collectively known as pro rata loans, is tied to leverage. The TLA-1 and TLA-2 are talked at 300bp over Libor. They amortize at zero percent in the first, five percent in the second year, 15 percent in the third year, 20 percent in the fourth year and 60 percent in the fifth year. The revolver has a drawn spread of 300bp over Libor and an undrawn fee of 50bp.

Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Barclays Capital, SunTrust, RBS and KeyBank lead the loan financing.

Leverage through the bank debt is 3.7 times based on LTM ending Sept. 30, 2011 adjusted EBITDA of $487.1 million. The transaction is also being financed with roughly $1.3 billion in equity.

Colfax said that it expects the acquisition to close in the first quarter of 2012.

Charter International owns ESAB, a welding, cutting and automation business, and Howden, which is focussed on air and gas handling.

Colfax is a U.S. based manufacturer and distributor of a range of highly-engineered fluid handling products, including pumps, fluid handling systems & controls and specialty valves worldwide.

(Reporting by Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing Corp reporter Smita Madhur; Tel: 646-223-6833)