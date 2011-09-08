* Board authorizes repurchasing up to 50 million shares

* Had only 2.2 million shares left under previous plan

* Shares down 1 percent after hitting new high (Adds background on Colgate share buybacks; updates stock)

CHICAGO, Sept 8 Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) said its board authorized a new program to repurchase up to 50 million common shares, or more than 10 percent of its outstanding shares, based on the toothpaste maker's positive outlook.

The shares rose as high as $92 on Thursday and were down down 92 cents, or 1 percent, at $90.89 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Colgate expects to buy 50 million shares in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions over the next two to three years. The New York-based consumer products maker had about 486 million shares outstanding as of June 30.

As of Wednesday, Colgate had only 2.2 million shares left under a 40 million share repurchase plan authorized in February 2010. (Reporting by Jessica Wohl; editing by John Wallace and Andre Grenon)