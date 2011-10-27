Oct 27 Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL.N) posted a
higher quarterly profit as the toothpaste maker benefited from
expansion in developing markets even as rising costs for raw
materials and packaging cut into margins.
The maker of Colgate toothpaste and Palmolive dish soap
said it expected earnings per share to rise at a
mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2011 and that its goal was
to return to double-digit earnings growth in 2012.
KEY POINTS
Q3 2011 Estimate* Q3 2010
Revenue $4.38 bln $4.37 bln $3.94 bln
Net income $643 mln -- $619 mln
EPS $1.31 -- $1.21
- Organic sales up 5 percent.
BACKGROUND/LINKS
- In July, Colgate said prices in the United States would
be basically flat during the third quarter and rise in the
fourth quarter. [ID:nN1E76R03P]
- Rival Procter & Gamble Co (PG.N), which competes with
Colgate in oral care, pet food and other categories, also
reports its results on Thursday. [ID:nN1E79P1XZ]
* Note: Average analyst estimate according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Brad Dorfman in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)